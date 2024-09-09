You are here: HomeSports2024 09 09Article 1978919

Sports News of Monday, 9 September 2024

    

Source: sportsworldghana.com

2025 AFCON Q: Niger vs Ghana preview, team news, kickoff time and Probable lineups

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The match kicks off at 15:00 GMT The match kicks off at 15:00 GMT

Niger and Ghana will clash on Monday at Stade Municipal de Berkane in the 2024 AFCON qualifiers, both seeking their first win.

Niger, coming off a 1-0 loss to Sudan, hopes to turn their form around. Ghana, reeling from a surprising 1-0 defeat to Angola, aims to rebound.

Niger is expected to field a familiar squad, while Ghana will rely on stars like Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus.

The match kicks off at 15:00 GMT (3:00 PM local time), with Ghana slightly favored to secure a narrow victory.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment