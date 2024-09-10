You are here: HomeSports2024 09 10Article 1979633

Source: Kickgh

2025 AFCON Q: Otto Addo reflects on missed chances and tactical adjustments after draw with Niger

Black Stars coach Otto Addo voiced his frustration after Ghana's 1-1 draw against Niger in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

In his post-match comments, Addo pointed out the team's failure to take advantage of their strong performance in the second half and their inability to stop Niger from scoring the equalizer.

He mentioned that tactical changes were implemented at halftime, which included adjustments in player positioning, buildup strategies, and new directives for the wingers.

