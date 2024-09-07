You are here: HomeSports2024 09 07Article 1978421

2025 AFCON Q: There is still a lot of work to be done - Sudan coach Kwesi Appiah

Sudan head coach, Kwesi Appiah, praised his team's hard-fought 1-0 win over Niger in their 2025 AFCON qualifier opener at Juba Stadium.

Abo Eisa scored the winning goal, earning Sudan three points.

Appiah thanked his players for their effort but emphasized that there is still more work ahead, with several matches remaining in the group stage.

Sudan now sits second in Group F, tied with leaders Angola.

Appiah's team will face Angola next on Monday, September 9, before playing Ghana in the following round. Kick-off is set for 19:00 GMT.

