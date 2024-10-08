You are here: HomeSports2024 10 08Article 1990844

Source: Ghanasoccernet

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Abu Francis called up ahead of Ghana’s crucial doubleheader against Sudan

The Ghana Football Association has announced the inclusion of midfielder Abu Francis in the squad for the Black Stars' important doubleheader against Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Francis, currently with Belgian club Cercle Brugge, is stepping in to replace the injured Majeed Ashimeru.

After progressing through the Right to Dream Academy and FC Nordsjaelland, Francis made his debut for Ghana earlier this year in a friendly match against Uganda.

He has since established himself as a key player for the national team, participating in recent AFCON qualifiers, including a defeat to Angola and a draw with Niger.

