2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Alidu Seidu shines in Ghana's disappointing draw against Sudan

Sports News of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu showcased an outstanding performance despite the Black Stars' frustrating 0-0 stalemate against Sudan in their vital 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on Thursday, October 10, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Seidu, a key player in recent matches for the Black Stars, once again demonstrated his value with a strong defensive display, contributing to Ghana's clean sheet.



His timely tackles, effective interceptions, and ability to advance the ball were among the few highlights in a challenging match for the four-time AFCON champions.



Under coach Otto Addo, the Black Stars sought their first victory of the qualifiers but found it difficult to penetrate a determined Sudanese defense. Seidu's composure under pressure and defensive prowess were essential to the team's efforts.