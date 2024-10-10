2025 AFCON Qualifiers: All the players have trained and are ready for Sudan game – Ghana coach Otto Addo

Sports News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, has stated that his team is prepared for the crucial match against Sudan on Thursday, October 10.



Ghana will face Sudan in the first of two qualifying matches for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



During a pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Addo emphasized that his players have undergone effective training and are all in good physical condition for the upcoming game.