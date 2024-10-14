2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars arrive in Libya for must-win game against Sudan

Sports News of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Black Stars of Ghana have successfully reached Libya for an important second-leg match against Sudan in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



This match represents the second encounter between the teams, with Ghana looking to enhance their position in Group F.



The initial leg, played at the Accra Sports Stadium, concluded in a disappointing 0-0 stalemate.



Although the Black Stars controlled the game and generated opportunities, they were unable to penetrate Sudan's defense, putting added pressure on head coach Otto Addo and his squad to achieve a positive outcome.