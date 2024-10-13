2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars depart Ghana for Libya ahead of crucial Sudan second meeting

Sports News of Sunday, 13 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's Black Stars have departed the country today, heading to Libya for an important second-leg match against Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.



This match is the second encounter between the teams, with Ghana looking to enhance their position in Group F.



The initial leg, played at the Accra Sports Stadium, concluded in a disappointing 0-0 stalemate.



Although the Black Stars controlled the game and generated opportunities, they were unable to penetrate Sudan's defense, putting added pressure on head coach Otto Addo and his squad to achieve a positive outcome.