You are here: HomeSports2024 07 08Article 1958273

Sports News of Monday, 8 July 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars is not the same six ago - Niger coach Badou Zaki

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Badou Zaki Badou Zaki

Niger's coach, Badou Zaki, is optimistic about their upcoming matches against Ghana in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Placed in Group F with Ghana, Angola, and Sudan, Zaki analyzed the strengths and weaknesses of their opponents.

Zaki emphasized that Ghana, despite being a strong football nation with talented players, is not the same team as in previous years.

He believes Niger has a good chance of qualifying from this group.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment