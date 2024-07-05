You are here: HomeSports2024 07 05Article 1957505

Sports News of Friday, 5 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars technical team are working to ensure we qualify - Henry Asante Twum

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Henry Asante Twum Henry Asante Twum

The Communication Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has stated that the technical team of the Black Stars has commenced preparations to secure qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana, which is determined to break its 42-year trophy drought, has been placed in Group F alongside Angola, Niger, and Sudan

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment