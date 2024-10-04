You are here: HomeSports2024 10 04Article 1989287

Source: Ghanasoccernet

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars to begin camping on Monday ahead of crucial games against Sudan

Ghana's Black Stars are set to begin camping on Monday

Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, is scheduled to commence their training camp on Monday in preparation for the crucial qualifying matches for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Sudan.

The team will compete against Sudan on two occasions, with the initial match taking place on Friday, October 11, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium, followed by the second match in Libya on Monday, October 14.

Coach Otto Addo is set to reveal his squad on Friday afternoon, with prominent players such as Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and West Ham's Mohammed Kudus anticipated to be part of the lineup.

