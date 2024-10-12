You are here: HomeSports2024 10 12Article 1992827

Source: Ghanasoccernet

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars to depart Ghana for Libya on Sunday for crucial game against Sudan

Black Stars Black Stars

The Black Stars are scheduled to depart from Ghana on Sunday en route to Libya in preparation for their important second-leg match against Sudan.

In the context of their campaign for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, the senior national team encountered a doubleheader against the Falcons.

After a difficult beginning, the Black Stars sought to secure their inaugural victory against Sudan; however, the first leg concluded in a 0-0 stalemate at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday, despite their commanding performance.

