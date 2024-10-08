You are here: HomeSports2024 10 08Article 1991000

Source: Ghanasoccernet

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars will bounce back on track after tough start – Akonnor

Former Black Stars coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor continues to maintain optimism regarding the senior national team's prospects for recovery following a difficult commencement to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The squad, managed by Otto Addo, encountered a challenging start, enduring a 1-0 defeat to Angola in their first match at Baba Yara Stadium, subsequently followed by a 1-1 draw against Niger.

In light of these unsatisfactory outcomes, Akonnor conveyed his disappointment yet underscored his confidence in the team's ability to bounce back.

