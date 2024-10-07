You are here: HomeSports2024 10 07Article 1990466

Source: Ghanasoccernet

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: CAF orders Kwesi Appiah to step down from one role before Ghana-Sudan match

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has formally requested that Kwesi Appiah resign from one of his positions prior to the match between Ghana and Sudan.

The former Ghana international serves as the head coach of the Sudanese national team while also being an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Appiah's dual roles have faced scrutiny from certain segments of football supporters, with some urging him to step down from one of his responsibilities.

