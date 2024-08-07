You are here: HomeSports2024 08 07Article 1967807

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Dates for Black Stars games against Angola and Niger announced

The qualification process for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, set to take place in Morocco, will begin in September, with the Black Stars scheduled to compete against Angola and Niger.

Ghana will kick off the qualifiers with a home match against Angola on September 5, 2024, followed by an away game against Niger on Monday, September 9, 2025.


