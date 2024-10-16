2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Emmanuel Agyemang Badu slams Black Stars after poor showing against Sudan

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has openly criticized the national team following their poor performance in the 2025 AFCON qualifier against Sudan. Ghana suffered a 2-0 defeat in the crucial match, a result that leaves their qualification hopes in serious doubt.



Agyemang-Badu expressed his frustration with the team's lackluster



display, pointing out their failure to deliver in such an important game.



He highlighted that the Black Stars showed a lack of urgency and discipline, which ultimately contributed to their downfall.



According to Badu, the team's current form is far below expectations, and if they don’t improve quickly, Ghana’s long-standing tradition of AFCON participation could be in jeopardy.



The former Udinese star also emphasized that Ghana’s football needs a structural overhaul to restore the team’s competitive edge on the continental stage.



With only a few matches left in the qualifiers, Agyemang-Badu urged the Black Stars to step up and fight for a place in the 2025 tournament before it’s too late.



This defeat has left fans and analysts concerned about the Black Stars' direction, with many echoing Agyemang-Badu's call for drastic improvements.