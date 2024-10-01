You are here: HomeSports2024 10 01Article 1988213

Source: Ghanasoccernet

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Fit-again Alexander Djiku returning to Black Stars squad for Sudan clash

Defender Alexander Djiku is anticipated to rejoin the Black Stars squad for the upcoming matches against Sudan later this month.

A recent injury sidelined the Fenerbahçe SK central defender, preventing him from participating in Ghana's initial two matches against Angola and Niger in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

During these games, the four-time African champions experienced a 1-0 loss to the Palancras Negras at Baba Yara Stadium, followed by a 1-1 draw with the Super Eagles in Berkane.

