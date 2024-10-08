2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Getting a point after two games not good for Black Stars - Akonnor

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Black Stars coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has expressed disappointment regarding the team's performance in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.



Following consecutive victories in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic, expectations were high for Ghana.



However, they faced a setback with a 1-0 loss to Angola in their AFCON qualifier opener at Baba Yara Stadium, followed by a 1-1 draw against Niger, leaving them in third place with just one point.



Akonnor noted that the team's overall performance in these initial matches has fallen short, as they secured only one point from a possible six.