Sports News of Friday, 18 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Despite Ghana's disappointing results in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Sudan, coach Otto Addo remains optimistic.



He acknowledged the major setback but expressed his determination to push forward and improve the team’s performances in the remaining games.



Addo emphasized that challenges are part of football, and while the losses were hard to accept, he believes



the Black Stars can still turn things around.



His focus is now on regrouping and preparing for the upcoming matches as they aim to secure qualification for the tournament.