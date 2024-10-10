2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana coach Otto Addo provides injury update ahead of Sudan clash

Sports News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, has confirmed that there are no injuries within the Black Stars squad as they prepare for their match against Sudan on Thursday, October 10.



The Ghanaian national team will face Sudan in the third round of the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



During a pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Addo expressed confidence in his players' readiness for the upcoming game, noting that all team members have participated in training and are eager for the challenge.