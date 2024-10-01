You are here: HomeSports2024 10 01Article 1988252

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana coach Otto Addo to name squad for Sudan doubleheader this week

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Otto Addo Otto Addo

Ghana's national football coach, Otto Addo, is poised to announce his squad for the upcoming doubleheader against Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers later this week.

The Black Stars will reconvene this month for matchdays three and four of the qualifying rounds.

Following a challenging start to their campaign, which included a 1-0 defeat to Angola at Baba Yara Stadium and a 1-1 draw with Niger in Berkane, the team is eager for a revival.

Addo is anticipated to select a robust lineup featuring key players such as Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams, and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment