Source: Ghanasoccernet

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana’s Black Stars turn attention to Sudan return leg after frustrating draw

Ghana's Black Stars are now focusing on the upcoming second leg against Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, after the first leg ended in a goalless draw on Thursday.

The match at the Accra Sports Stadium saw the Black Stars control the game but struggle to penetrate a strong Sudanese defense, resulting in disappointment for both the team and their supporters.

With a pressing need for a victory to boost their AFCON qualification hopes, Ghana entered this match following a 1-0 defeat to Angola and a 1-1 draw with Niger in their earlier Group F matches.

