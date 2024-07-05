2025 AFCON Qualifiers: I am excited to play against Kwesi Appiah - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Sports News of Friday, 5 July 2024

Ghana's coach, Otto Addo, is looking forward to the upcoming match against Sudan, led by former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah, in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.



The Black Stars will also be facing Niger and Angola in Group F.



Addo, who previously worked as a scout



Read full articleunder Appiah during the 2024 World Cup in Brazil, praised Appiah's coaching skills but remains confident in Ghana's ability to secure a victory.



"We have Sudan who are doing well at the moment with Kwesi Appiah which I know personally," he stated on the Ghana FA website.