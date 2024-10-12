2025 AFCON Qualifiers: I cannot guarantee that Ghana will beat Sudan in Libya - Otto Addo

Sports News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has refrained from guaranteeing a victory against Sudan in the forthcoming second leg of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.



Ghana's third match in the qualifiers concluded in a scoreless draw against the Falcons at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday afternoon.



This outcome has left the Black Stars in pursuit of their inaugural win in the qualifiers, having recorded two draws and one loss, which positions them third in Group F.