You are here: HomeSports2024 10 10Article 1992062

Sports News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: I’m pained and disappointed, says Otto Addo after Ghana's goalless draw with Sudan

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Otto Addo Otto Addo

Ghana's coach, Otto Addo, has voiced his dissatisfaction after the Black Stars played to a 0-0 stalemate against Sudan.

The senior national team faced the Falcons in the first leg of their doubleheader for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Although the Black Stars controlled much of the match, the lack of goals has placed the four-time African champions in a challenging situation.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment