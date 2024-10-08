2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Ibrahim Sadiq replaces injured Ibrahim Osman ahead of Ghana's crucial game against Sudan

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Ghana Football Association has taken a notable step by selecting winger Ibrahim Sadiq for his debut in the national team, enhancing the squad for the upcoming matches against Sudan.



Sadiq, who hails from the renowned Right To Dream Soccer Academy and previously played for FC Nordsjaelland, is currently making his mark at AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch League.



With Ibrahim Osman out due to injury, Sadiq's addition is timely as Ghana seeks to improve its performance in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.



The matches are set for October 10 and 15, 2024, with Ghana playing the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium before traveling to Benina, Libya, for the second leg.