2025 AFCON Qualifiers: It is must win game against Sudan - Dr Randy Abbey tells Black Stars

Sports News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Dr. Randy Abbey, a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), emphasized the importance of the Black Stars achieving wins against Sudan in their upcoming doubleheader.



Ghana will compete against the Falcons on Friday, October 11, during the third matchday of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium, with a return match scheduled for Monday, October 14, at the Martyrs of February Stadium.



The Black Stars began their qualifying journey poorly, facing a 1-0 defeat to Angola’s Palancras Negras at Baba Yara Stadium, followed by a 1-1 draw against Niger in Berkane.