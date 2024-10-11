2025 AFCON Qualifiers: It's going to be tough to the last match – Ghana coach Otto Addo admits

Sports News of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's senior men's national team head coach, Otto Addo, has acknowledged the challenges his squad faces in securing a spot for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Following a frustrating match against Sudan, where his team controlled the game but ended in a scoreless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium, Addo expressed his disappointment.



In his post-match comments, he emphasized that while the path to qualification will be difficult, he believes the team still has a chance to make it to the tournament, with the struggle likely continuing until the final match.