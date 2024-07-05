You are here: HomeSports2024 07 05Article 1957385

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Kwesi Appiah aiming to steer Sudan to beat Ghana

Kwesi Appiah, the former coach of Ghana, has expressed his determination to secure a victory when Sudan faces Ghana in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Sudan was drawn to play the Black Stars in Thursday’s draw in Johannesburg. Both teams are in Group F of the AFCON qualifiers, which also includes Angola and Niger.

