2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Kwesi Appiah aiming to steer Sudan to beat Ghana

Kwesi Appiah, the former coach of Ghana, has expressed his determination to secure a victory when Sudan faces Ghana in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.



Sudan was drawn to play the Black Stars in Thursday’s draw in Johannesburg. Both teams are in Group F of the AFCON qualifiers, which also includes Angola and Niger.



Appiah emphasized that facing Ghana will not alter his approach to preparing his team and stated that he aims to win against the Black Stars.



The 63-year-old added that he would be pleased to see both Ghana and Sudan advance from the group. He also mentioned that there are no minnows in football now and that it is important to prepare very well for any team you meet.



He expressed hope that both Ghana and Sudan qualify in that group. Appiah has strong connections to Ghana, having played for the Black Stars in the 1980s and serving as the country's head coach in two separate stints after his retirement.



He is also currently a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), elected last year.



Since being appointed as the head coach of the Sudan national team in September 2023, Appiah has achieved notable success.



The Secretarybirds have lost only once in eight matches under his leadership and currently top their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group, ahead of Senegal.