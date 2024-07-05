You are here: HomeSports2024 07 05Article 1957496

Sports News of Friday, 5 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Kwesi Appiah holds advantage over Ghana - Laryea Kingston

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kwesi Appiah Kwesi Appiah

Laryea Kingston, a former Ghana midfielder, expressed his belief that Kwesi Appiah will have an edge when Sudan faces Ghana in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Ghana has been drawn in a group with Sudan, Angola, and Niger for the upcoming qualifiers, leading to discussions due to Appiah's unique position as a

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment