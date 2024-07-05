2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Kwesi Appiah holds advantage over Ghana - Laryea Kingston

Sports News of Friday, 5 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Laryea Kingston, a former Ghana midfielder, expressed his belief that Kwesi Appiah will have an edge when Sudan faces Ghana in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.



Ghana has been drawn in a group with Sudan, Angola, and Niger for the upcoming qualifiers, leading to discussions due to Appiah's unique position as a



former Ghana coach and current Sudan manager.



Appiah's past achievements with the Black Stars, including leading them to the 2014 World Cup and the 2019 AFCON, highlight his deep understanding of Ghanaian football.



Kingston highlighted Appiah's familiarity with Ghanaian football culture, stating that Appiah's knowledge of Ghana's approach to games and the players' mindset will make it challenging for Ghana.



He also mentioned Appiah's success in guiding Sudan through the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, where Sudan leads Group B with 10 points after four matches.



The AFCON qualifiers are set to begin in September 2024 and end in November 2024, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the AFCON finals in Morocco from December 2025 to January 2026.



Ghana, aiming for its fifth AFCON title, last won in 1982. The campaign under coach Otto Addo is crucial for reviving national footballing glory and pride.