2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Lyon star Ernest Nuamah set for Black Stars return after injury recovery

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ernest Nuamah Appiah, a standout player for Olympique Lyon, is anticipated to be part of Ghana's lineup for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification matches against Sudan.



The Black Stars, who have claimed the AFCON title four times, are set to return to the field this month following a lackluster showing against Angola and Niger last month.



Ghana will face Sudan on October 11, 2024, at a yet-to-be-announced location, as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revoked the license for Baba Yara Stadium, the only venue in Ghana authorized for international matches.



The team will then head to Tripoli, Libya, for the second match against Sudan on October 15.