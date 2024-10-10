2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Mohammed Kudus aims to make history against Sudan as Black Stars captain

Sports News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian prodigy Mohammed Kudus is set to pursue a historic achievement with the Black Stars on Thursday evening as his national team faces Sudan in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



The West Ham United player has been appointed captain for this match and will seek to secure a victory in his inaugural game as the leader of the Ghana national team.



"Kudus will lead the team. I mentioned earlier that he would be the second captain," stated Black Stars head coach Otto Addo during his pre-match press conference on Wednesday.