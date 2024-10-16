2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Mohammed Kudus fails to inspire Black Stars to victories against Sudan

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 October 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Mohammed Kudus was unable to inspire Ghana's Black Stars to victory in their crucial AFCON 2025 qualifiers against Sudan.
Despite high expectations for the Ajax midfielder, the Black Stars struggled to assert dominance and fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat.
, known for his creative playmaking, failed to make the desired impact as Ghana's hopes of securing an early qualification were dealt a major blow.
The loss leaves Ghana winless in their group, intensifying pressure on the team as they seek redemption in upcoming fixtures.