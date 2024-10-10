2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Otto Addo elated Ghana will play Sudan game at Accra Sports Stadium

Sports News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

On Wednesday, October 9, 2024, Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, held a press conference in the conference room of the Accra Sports Stadium in anticipation of Ghana's crucial two-legged qualifier against Sudan.



The first leg will take place in Accra, as CAF has prohibited the use of Kumasi's Baba Yara Stadium due to its substandard pitch conditions.



During the conference, Addo conveyed his satisfaction with the venue, remarking, "I can’t comment on matters beyond my control. I’m pleased we can hold this match here. It’s been a while since the national team played in this stadium, and we are excited to be back."