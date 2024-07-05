2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Otto Addo expects a tough clash against 'struggling' Niger

Sports News of Friday, 5 July 2024

Ghana's coach, Otto Addo, is preparing for a tough match against Niger in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.



The Black Stars are in Group F with Sudan, Angola, and Niger. Despite Niger's recent struggles, Addo is cautious of their resilience on the field.



"They don’t have a good record in



"their last five, six, seven, eight matches. I think they won one, played some draws and lost the other games," the 44-year-old trainer said. "But what you can see is that, when they lost they just lost by a lone goal. So it's going to be tough.



All the other teams are finding it tough playing against Niger so it’s going to be tough for us as well. We have to be at our 100% best to beat everyone."