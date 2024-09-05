2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Otto Addo explains Jonas Adjei Adjetey’s inclusion in Black Stars squad for Angola, Niger games

Sports News of Thursday, 5 September 2024

Source: Footballghana

Otto Addo has provided insight into his decision to select defender Jonas Adjei Adjetey for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Angola and Niger.



The young centre-back from Basel received his first national team call-up to fill in for Fenerbahce's Alexander Djiku, who sustained an injury shortly before the international break.



The 20-year-old has been training with the Black Stars in preparation for these important fixtures. Ghana is set to play Angola at Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday, September 5, 2024, followed by a match against Niger in Berkane, Morocco.