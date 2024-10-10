2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Otto Addo eyeing to shock Kwesi Appiah

Sports News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, is gearing up for an important match against Sudan, which is under the management of former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah. The two teams are set to compete this afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium.



This matchup is particularly compelling, as Kwesi Appiah, who previously managed Ghana from 2012 to 2014 and again from 2017 to 2020, now takes on the role of adversary, introducing an additional element of intensity to the game.



Although Ghana has had a challenging start in the qualifiers, Sudan is viewed as the favorite in this encounter, while Ghana is in urgent need of a victory to enhance their prospects.