George Afriyie criticized Otto Addo for his management of the Black Stars' captaincy during the recent Sudan matches in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.



He believes that the handling of leadership roles within the team was inadequate, which contributed to the players' poor performances.



Afriyie emphasized the importance of strong leadership in ensuring the



team's success and stability, especially during challenging matches.



His remarks highlight the ongoing concerns regarding the team's direction and management as they seek to recover from recent setbacks.