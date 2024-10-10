2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Otto Addo urges focus ahead of crucial double-header against Sudan

Sports News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Ghana Black Stars, held a press conference on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium in preparation for the crucial double-header against Sudan. The matches are scheduled for Thursday, October 10, and Tuesday, October 15, 2024, following a minor change in the original timetable.



In his remarks, Addo reflected on Ghana's



recent performances, which included a 1-0 loss to Angola and a 1-1 draw with Niger, highlighting the need for improved focus.



"You all witnessed our last two matches. The late goals we conceded stem from a lack of concentration. The players must motivate one another and be prepared to defend every corner until the final whistle. Each player must take responsibility for their position, communicate effectively, and maintain discipline to prevent late goals," he remarked.



Currently, Ghana sits third in Group F with only one point from two games, making it essential for them to secure victories to boost their chances of qualifying for the 2025 tournament in Morocco. The first match will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium, while the second leg is set for Benina, Libya.