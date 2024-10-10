2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Probability of losing against Sudan is low if we play as a team - Otto Addo

Sports News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, is hopeful about his team's prospects against Sudan, emphasizing that the chances of losing are quite low.



The Black Stars will face the Falcons in the first leg of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying series on Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium, with the match starting at 16:00 GMT.







Read full article/> Following a tough beginning to their qualifying journey, which saw them suffer a 1-0 loss to Angola and a 1-1 draw with Niger, the four-time African champions are determined to secure a win to boost their chances. Currently, Ghana is in third place with only one point.



During a press conference on Wednesday, Addo conveyed his faith in the team, stating, "The likelihood of losing tomorrow against Sudan is very, very low if we prepare well, stay focused, and work together as a unit."



The second leg of the encounter is set for Monday, October 14, at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Libya. Ghana, seeking their fifth continental title, last won the trophy in 1982.