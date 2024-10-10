You are here: HomeSports2024 10 10Article 1991651

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Probability of losing against Sudan is low if we play as a team - Otto Addo

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, is hopeful about his team's prospects against Sudan, emphasizing that the chances of losing are quite low.

The Black Stars will face the Falcons in the first leg of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying series on Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium, with the match starting at 16:00 GMT.



