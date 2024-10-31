2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Rev Osei Kofi criticizes Kurt Okraku for missing Sudan v Ghana clash

Sports News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Rev. Osei Kofi, a former Ghana international, has expressed his concerns about the absence of Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku during the Black Stars' recent away match against Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.



Prior to the first leg, Okraku had encouraged the team to recover from their earlier disappointing results, which included a 1-0



Read full article.defeat to Angola and a 1-1 draw with Niger.



Although he was present at the Black Stars' home match against Sudan, which ended in a goalless draw, he was missing for the return leg in Libya, as he was reportedly in Germany observing the Black Satellites' preparations for the 2024 WAFU Zone B Championship.



In an interview with Graphic Sports, Osei Kofi, a two-time AFCON champion, voiced his disappointment over Okraku's choice to prioritize other commitments over the national team.



He remarked, "The president of the football association was not present during Ghana's match against Sudan. Instead, he chose to focus on his football business outside the Black Stars game, leaving the management of the Black Stars to others."



Osei Kofi suggested that if Okraku wishes to pursue a career as a football agent, he should resign from his position as GFA president to fully commit to that path.



Currently, Ghana sits in third place in Group F, with only two points from four matches. To keep their qualification hopes alive, the Black Stars need to win against Angola and Niger in their upcoming matches next month, while also hoping for Sudan to lose both of their remaining games.