Source: Ghanasoccernet

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Sudan assistant coach Ignatius Osei Fosu reflects on Ghana’s missed chances

Sudan and Ghana clashed in a much-anticipated Group F encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday afternoon, resulting in a scoreless draw.

Ghana had several opportunities in the second half but could not find the back of the net, much to the disappointment of their home supporters.

Sudan's assistant coach, Ignatius Osei Fosu, commented on the outcome, stating, "It was hard luck on Ghana's side," recognizing their struggle to take advantage of their chances.

