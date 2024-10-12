2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Sudan coach Kwesi Appiah poised for second meeting with Ghana, expects a tough clash

Sports News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Sudan's national football team head coach, James Kwesi Appiah, has recognized the challenges that lie ahead in the upcoming match against Ghana during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.



In their initial encounter, Sudan demonstrated strong determination by securing a goalless draw against Ghana in Group F.



As they prepare for the next match, Coach Appiah emphasized his team's commitment to putting in the effort needed to achieve a significant victory over Ghana.