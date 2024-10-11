2025 AFCON Qualifiers: The end product of our counter-attacks in Ghana game was not the best – Sudan assistant coach Osei-Fosu

Sports News of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Sudan's assistant coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu, explained the reasons behind the team's inability to secure a victory against Ghana during the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament on Thursday.



The match took place at the Accra Sports Stadium, marking the first of two encounters between the nations during the October international break.



In a post-match discussion, Coach Osei-Fosu acknowledged that Ghana outperformed Sudan in the game.