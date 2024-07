Sports News of Friday, 5 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Otto Addo, the coach of the Black Stars, highlighted the equality among African teams after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers draw.



Ghana, with four championship titles, was placed in Group F alongside Angola, Sudan, and Niger.



Addo recognized Niger's recent struggles but warned against underestimating any team in African football, emphasizing that there



are no longer any weak opponents.