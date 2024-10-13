You are here: HomeSports2024 10 13Article 1993244

Sports News of Sunday, 13 October 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Things are tough but we will do it – Otto Addo assures Ghanaians of qualification

The head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, has expressed confidence to Ghanaians that his team will successfully qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Currently, the Ghana national team has accumulated only two points from three qualifying matches, having recorded two draws and one loss.

In a statement to the press prior to Ghana's Round 4 encounter with Sudan, Coach Otto Addo acknowledged the challenges faced in the qualification process.

