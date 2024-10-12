2025 AFCON Qualifiers: We are going to fight to get a big victory for Sudan against Ghana on Tuesday – Coach Kwesi Appiah

Sports News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

James Kwesi Appiah, the head coach of Sudan's national football team, is aiming for a significant victory against Ghana in the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier next week.



Sudan is gearing up to meet the Black Stars in the second leg of their Group F match on Tuesday, October 15, following a goalless draw in the initial leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.



In that first match, although Ghana controlled possession and generated more opportunities, Sudan's strong defense allowed them to secure an important point.