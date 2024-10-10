2025 AFCON Qualifiers: We are not under pressure to beat Ghana – Sudan striker John Manu

Sports News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Sudan forward John Manu has expressed that the team is ready for their upcoming match against Ghana, emphasizing that they do not feel pressured to secure a favorable outcome.



The Falcons are set to face the Black Stars in the first leg of their doubleheader for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) later today at the Accra Sports Stadium.



During a pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Manu, who represents Al-Ahli Benghazi, conveyed that his teammates are maintaining a composed demeanor as they approach the game and are unfazed by the caliber of their rivals.