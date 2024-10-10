2025 AFCON Qualifiers: We have a plan to play without Thomas Partey - Otto Addo

Sports News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has announced that his team is ready to compete without captain Thomas Partey in their forthcoming match against Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.



Ghana will take on the Falcons in the first leg of the doubleheader at the Accra Sports Stadium today, with the match scheduled to start at 16:00 GMT.



Partey is missing from the lineup due to a medical concern, and Mohammed Kudus will serve as the captain for this match.