2025 AFCON Qualifiers: We have to beat Sudan to keep our chances alive - Otto Addo

Sports News of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, has underscored the necessity of achieving a victory over Sudan to maintain their aspirations for qualification in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



The 45-year-old expressed this sentiment after the Black Stars' scoreless draw with the Sudanese Falcons in the initial leg of their AFCON qualifying doubleheader, which took place on Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Following three matches in the qualifiers, Ghana finds itself in third place within the group, having accumulated only two points.